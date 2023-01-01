By:  01/01/2023  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Senior Games At The Clark Sports Center

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens each Monday and Thursday, including cards, cribbage, puzzles, and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

WALKING CLUB—10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor & track with friends old & new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

