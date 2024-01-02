Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3

Lunch for Seniors

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sliced ham with pineapple sauce, red skin potatoes, peas and carrots, and sherbet. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Conference Room 1, FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown /

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

