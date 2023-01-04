HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

OPEN HOUSE—Noon to 2:30 p.m. Join Otsego County Office for the Aging and Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens to learn about the Connections program. Meet friends, meet the staff and learn about the programs. Hosted at the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

BLOOD DRIVE—2-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

ART CLUB—10 a.m. Bring art to share and the materials to make your art with the group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy hamburger cabbage casserole, corn, beets and sugar cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens each Monday and Thursday, including cards, cribbage, puzzles, and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com