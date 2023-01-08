HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-09-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 9

BLUEGRASS JAM—12:30-2 p.m. Bring an instrument or just your voice and jam along with Susan and Will Rowland, who will be performing music from the Parking Lot Pickers book. Hosted by the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens each Monday and Thursday, including cards, cribbage, puzzles, and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com