HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

SMALL ART—5-7 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for open painting with the opportunity to bring the finished product home, enter into an art show, or donate the finished work to be auction to benefit the library. Canvas & paint provided, free. Also held 1/17 & 1/24. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Stamford Rail Trail, Stamford, with hike leader Jim Ipsen. 607 715-0752 or visit susqadk.org

WRITING GROUP—6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/