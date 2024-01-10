HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Practice Public Speaking

With The Toastmasters

TOASTMASTERS—6-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors walk with Connections group on the track and gym floor. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CRAFT GROUP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch N’ B****.” Bring a current craft project and hang out with the group to b**** and work while enjoying refreshments. Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “Agricultural Social Media Webinar Series: Creating Facebook, Instagram & Google Business Accounts.” Registration required. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/01/2024-agricultural-social-media-webinar-series

EDUCATION—Noon to 2:30 p.m. “Special Education 101: Parent Member Training.” Participants learn the special education process, laws, regulations, more. Registration required. Presented online by South FACE Centers. (607) 724-2111 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Mexican origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/