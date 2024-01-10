Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Practice Public Speaking
With The Toastmasters

TOASTMASTERS—6-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors walk with Connections group on the track and gym floor. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CRAFT GROUP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch N’ B****.” Bring a current craft project and hang out with the group to b**** and work while enjoying refreshments. Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “Agricultural Social Media Webinar Series: Creating Facebook, Instagram & Google Business Accounts.” Registration required. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/01/2024-agricultural-social-media-webinar-series

EDUCATION—Noon to 2:30 p.m. “Special Education 101: Parent Member Training.” Participants learn the special education process, laws, regulations, more. Registration required. Presented online by South FACE Centers. (607) 724-2111 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Mexican origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-13-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 13 Hike The Brookfield Trails With The Adirondack Mountain Club COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Brookfield Trails, Brookfield, with hike leader Jenny Grimes. (607) 434-4766 or visit susqadk.org COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Join the community to discuss Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation about Oneonta. All welcome. Held…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…