HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

PHOTO BOOKING—1:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to learn about the current trend of digital photo books with Heather Amendolare. Learn about the vendors, how to upload photos, select a layout, and choose between custom or let the company do the work. Hosted by the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive, Oneonta. Register at https://www.redcrossblood.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy an omelet, hash browns, sausage patty, muffin and a fruit cup. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens each Monday and Thursday, including cards, cribbage, puzzles, and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com