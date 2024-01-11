HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Nature Walk at Gilbert Lake State Park

OUTDOORS—1-2:30 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Explore winter landscape and search for signs of life with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Gilbert Lake State Park, CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-2

STATE OF THE COUNTY—Last day to reserve seats at the 2024 “State of the County” breakfast and panel discussion. $40/non-member. Public welcome to attend. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or visit https://otsegocc.com/

COOPERSTOWN BOOK CLUB—Read “Daughter of Nantucket” and discuss with the group on 1/18 at 4 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR BOOK CLUB—Seniors read “The Authenticity Project” by Claire Pooley, then discuss with the group at the meeting held January 18 at 3 p.m. Facilitated by Lisa Lutsic. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

DAIRY DEADLINE—Northeast dairy farmers are invited to apply to the “On-Farm Milk Storage & Handling Grant Program.” Deadline is 1/18 at 2 p.m. Visit https://nedairyinnovation.com/grants/on-farm-milk-storage-handling/?fbclid=IwAR3Wjq41qhaflMSxz9-jLqXqY8xd9WjKMt_PFM3wRcTbQrkcubtHITeuywE

REGISTRATION DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Otsego County 4-H Cooking Clinic.” Hands-on workshop covering kitchen and food safety, basic food preparation, and nutrition. Menu: healthy snacks. $5. Held 1/20 at 10 a.m. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521or visit https://www.facebook.com/CCESchoharieOtsego

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

LIBRARY—Noon to 1 p.m. “Beanstack App 101.” Learn to use this free mobile and web application to track reading. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Teens and Tween Night Sky Painting.” Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFTY FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. Play with modeling clay. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EXHIBITION—6 p.m. “Track City,” paintings by Vickie Byron, capturing New York City in motion, with subways, bridges and text. Can be viewed from the Genesee Street sidewalk. 4 Elements Studio satellite windows gallery located at 131 Genesee Street, Utica. (315) 765-6923 or visit https://www.4elementsstudio.org/