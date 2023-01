HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

TEEN ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/