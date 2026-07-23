TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 24

Dance to Support

Booster Club Playground

FUNDRAISER—7 p.m. “Sixth Ward Shindig.” Tennis court dance to support the playground. Free; donations accepted. Tennis court, Scramling Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27454766074186362&set=a.115254595230879

HALL OF FAME—8 a.m. “Turn Two” with Ozzie Smith and Hall of Fame guests Billy Wagner and Robin Yount. Tickets required. Held at the Plaque Gallery at the Hall of Fame and on the field at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. baseballhall.org/visit.

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401507137255?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BEGINNER MAHJONG—9 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. “Bear Cub Club: Plants and Pollinators.” For ages 4-6. Parents welcome. Free; registration required. Meet at the Nature Center at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1470877625086515&set=a.351163397057949

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

SENIOR ART—10-11 a.m. “Oil Painting for Seniors.” Held Fridays through 8/28. Worcester Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1297700452498626&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OPEN STUDIO—Noon to 4 p.m. Pop-up Open Studio with Lewis Danielski. Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26. Demo and display. Observe the artist at work and chat informally. Drop-by visitors welcome. Watch FB/Instagram @ArtGarageCooperstown. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28 from Cooperstown, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. The Barnyard Saints. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Dead and Curt. Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Ready to Strike. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 267-9051.

MAGIC SHOW—7 p.m. “Confessions of an Itinerant Magician on Four Continents.” Presented by The Amazing Great, Brian Foley. All proceeds benefit the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center. Fundraising event held at 354 Main Street, Otego. bill@354main.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=996894149977137&set=a.123490147317546

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Annie Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 7/25 and at 3 p.m. on 7/26. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Home? A Palestinian Woman’s Search for Life, Liberty and Happiness.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 7/25 and at 5 p.m. on 7/26. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m.; garden reception at 6:45 p.m. “An Evening with Toby and Azalea Twining.” 19th-century German music, jazz standards and original vocal music. Tickets required. Old School Baptist Church, intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/twining-concert

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