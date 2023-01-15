HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-16-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 16

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

KIDS’ PROGRAM—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish with Liz Brown will lead the whole family on a fun outdoor adventure of Sledding (or Winter Exploration if no snow) at the Oneonta World of Learning, Fortin Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-2/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SENIOR PAINTING—12:30-2:30 p.m. Create a winter landscape on canvas. Registration required. Cost, $15 for supplies. Hosted by the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens each Monday and Thursday, including cards, cribbage, puzzles, and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com