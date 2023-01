HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

PHOTO BOOKS—1 p.m. Get your cameras ready and join the workshop to learn about the current trend of digital photo books. Learn about the vendors, how to upload photos, select a layout, and choose between custom or let the company do the work. Snow date: 1/25. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/