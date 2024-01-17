HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

Connections Presentation with

Leatherstocking Credit Union

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Matthew Marrotta of the Leatherstocking Credit Union presents on fraud in the present environment. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday, with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors walk with the Connections group on the track and gym floor. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

EMPLOYMENT—Noon. “Job Search Workshop.” Find open positions, design an effective resume, interviewing tips, networking, and maintaining employment. CDO Workforce, 21 Liberty Street, Sidney. (607) 832-5776 or visit https://www.cdoworkforce.org/news/calendar/eventdetail/11840/-/online-workshops-from-the-dol

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “Unlocking the Potential to Finding and Keeping GOOD Employees.” Free. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/18/unlocking-the-potential-to-finding-and-keeping-good-employees

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “Creating Social Media Content for Facebook.” Registration required. Presented online by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/01/2024-agricultural-social-media-webinar-series

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Home School Story Time.”Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Jamaican origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. All skill levels welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

AGRICULTURE—6-7:30 p.m. Business Planning. Online intensive course paired with 1:1 CADE Services. 5 sessions held every other Thursday through 3/14. Free. Presented by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Oneonta. (607) 433-2545 or visit https://cadefarms.org/events-calendar/

CAR SEATS—7-8 p.m. “Car Seat Education Class.” Learn the best way to use a car seat from certified technicians. Registration required. Bassett Hall Chapel, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3456 or visit https://www.bassett.org/events/2024/01/car-seat-education-class?fbclid=IwAR29qWURXgnmYBVHkrM74b90c4SXopIvgfGaomaSn2apBj1Y7kA0CHy_7qQ

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.