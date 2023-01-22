HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 23

DRAGON DATES—5-6:30 p.m. Teens are invited to hop online for a virtual cook-a-long of the FRN Chili Bowl 2023. Presented by the Family Resource Network of Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or visit facebook.com/FamilyRN/

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games during the Connections program each Monday. Games range from cards, cribbage, puzzles and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR PING PONG—12:30-1:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to learn the basics of ping pong. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@160nogugmail-com

SHARON SPRINGS—7 p.m. Hop online for “The Healing Waters of Sharon Springs, NY,” a presentation on the town’s past as a health retreat of international fame that featured not only beautiful surroundings but also five different types of mineral water to treat the ailments of the day. Space limited, registration required. Presented by the Sharon Springs Historical Society. Visit eventbrite.com/o/sharon-historical-society-sharon-springs-ny-32158382873