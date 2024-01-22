Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

Cyber-security Presentation at The Gathering Place

ONLINE SECURITY—1 p.m. “Protect Yourself from Scams and Frauds.” Learn about the latest scams and how to protect yourself. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

EMT COURSE—Become an emergency medical technician or refresh existing skills and be there for the community when they are in need. Registration required. Held 1/23 through 5/16. Presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services in conjunction with, and held at, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 547-4328 or e-mail smithd@otsegocounty.com  

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.”Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hamden Rail Trail. Contact hike leader Tom Austin, (607) 435-8107, or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

CRAFTY TUESDAY—10 a.m. Rubber Cement Watercolors. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/tech-time.html

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.” Associate Curator Julia Madore presents this collection showcasing Native American artistry and craftsmanship.  Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

CANCELLED – WINTER CRAFTS—5:30 p.m. “Night Sky Canvas Painting.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MEET AND GREET—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Paint and Cocoa.” Make reindeer food, create a gift and learn more about the Girl Scouts in our community. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 386-0004 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-and-cocoa-richfield-springs-tickets-770516976017?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

BASEBALL—7:30 p.m. “2024 BBWAA Inductee Announcement Livestream.” Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/baseballhall

