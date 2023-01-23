HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

SMALL ART—5-7 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for open painting with the opportunity to bring the finished product home, enter into an art show, or donate the finished work to be auction to benefit the library. Canvas & paint provided, free. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at New Island, Oneonta, with hike leaders Jim and Carolyn Austin. (607) 435-3157 or visit susqadk.org

SENIOR MEALS—11 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal, meet friends old and new, and play a board game or two. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 for reservations or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php to find the menu.

COOKING FOR 1—Noon to 1 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly Ferstler for discussion on the benefits and barriers for cooking for one (or two). Get tips and ideas for cooking for a small household while on a budget, and then help prepare and taste a delicious and healthy meal: vegetable quesadillas. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. Call (607) 397-7309 to register or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/01/24/cooking-for-one-or-2-vegetable-quesadillas

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. Hop online to explore an extensive collection of American folk art. Followed by a Q&A session with Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

TEEN ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/