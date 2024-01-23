HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

‘History of the Grange’

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—6 p.m. “History of the Grange” presented by Gail Lewis, Pierstown Grange Master, with the Fly Creek Historical Society. Followed by refreshments. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society-100077445521390/

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Otsego County 4-H Information Night.” How to join/start a 4-H club for youth aged 5-19. Event to be held 1/25 at 5:30 p.m. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown /

GATHERING PLACE—Noon to 2 p.m. Members Bingo. Bring a snack to share, meet new people, win prizes. Reservations required. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets and oatmeal raisin cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Ethiopian origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

AGRICULTURE—6-7 p.m. “Grants 101.” Guest speaker Myron Thurston presents on how to find funding opportunities for an agricultural business, decipher eligibility and requirements, and more. Presented online by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Oneonta. (607) 433-2545 or visit https://cadefarms.org/events-calendar/

SCREENING—7 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Air” (2023), about the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike. With special guest Keith Gulla, former North America communications director at Converse, now co-owner of the Landmark Inn. Held in the 2nd floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 437-6903 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop