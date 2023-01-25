HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-26-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

SENIOR TECH SUPPORT—1:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to bring their phone or tablet to learn to get connected, use common apps, and build confidence with devices with Heather Amendolare at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes, corn and lemon pudding. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games during the Connections program each Monday. Games range from cards, cribbage, puzzles and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com