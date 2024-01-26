Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Polar Bear Jump Line Dancing Benefit

FITNESS—4 p.m. Line Dancing Class. By donation, to benefit the Polar Bear Jump at Goodyear Lake. No experience needed. Empower Fitnezz with Dorothy at Rise Up Studio at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Empowerfitnezzwithdorothy@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/EmpowerFitnezzwithDorothy

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

GARDEN—9 a.m. to noon. “National Seed Swap Day 2024.” Master Gardeners are giving away free seeds donated by local businesses. Seeds for swapping encouraged but not required. Oneonta Farmers’ Market, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/27/national-seed-swap-day-2024

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

EXPO—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “NY/NJ Franchise Show.” Learn the ins and outs of franchise ownership. Seminar topics include legal advice, finance options, how to choose the business for you, more. Continues 1/28. Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ. (877) 337-1188 or visit https://thebizex.com/franchise-show/free-tickets-new-jersey-franchise-show

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Vibrant Vistas: Abstract Watercolor Landscapes.” Learn fundamental philosophies of watercolor painting on non-traditional surfaces with mixed media artist Celia Buchanan. Tickets, $75. All materials supplied. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/watercolor-landscapes/

OPERA—12:55 p.m. The Met presents “Carmen.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/ 

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. “Threads Past to Present.” Learn to sew each Saturday with Linda Hovey. Hand sewing or learning a new machine. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

FOREST OWNERS—2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30. Annual Potluck with the Southern Tier Chapter of the New York Forest Owners Association. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Beverages and a sheet pizza provided. Followed by presentation, “For The Love Of Forests,” by naturalist/writer/photographer Rick Marsi. Fun for the whole family. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Upper Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 902-4090 or visit https://www.nyfoa.org/events/southern-tier-events/potluck-lunch

WINTER CONCERT – 6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series with live local music. This week features the Nate Gross Band. The Tap House Restaurant, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

