HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-01-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NATIONAL LIBRARY LOVERS MONTH—Celebrate local libraries all month long at the Winter Carnival Book Sale, a crafting week ahead of Valentine’s Day, a meditation walk, book discussion and much more throughout the month. Village Library of Cooperstown and Huntington Memorial Library. Visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/ or facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for full details of all Library Lovers events.

BOOK DISCUSSION—For the month of February, go on a blind date with a book. Stop at the library and pick up a book with a brown cover and a personal ad to spice up your winter reading. Followed by discussion on March 6. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com