Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Cooperstown Winter Carnival
Hot Cocoa Kick-Off

WINTER CARNIVAL—4:30-6 p.m. “Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off.” Hot cocoa with all the fixings, words from Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and fireworks at dusk. Kids visit with Princess Cinderella and Princess Rapunzel, dance to music, more. Adult beverages available, 21+. Fenimore Room, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/event-page-hot-cocoa-kick-off

National Library Lovers Month

BOOK CLUB— “Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around the theme of the month and then discuss that book at meetings held the last Thursday of the month. February’s theme is love; meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 2/29. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “The ABCs of Websites: A User-Friendly Introduction.” Registration required. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/01/2024-agricultural-social-media-webinar-series

AGRICULTURE—1 p.m. “How to Obtain a Pesticide Applicator License.” Online program on pesticide applicator licenses, license types, examination procedures, more. Free. Held on Zoom by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/01/how-to-obtain-a-pesticide-applicator-license

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Bassett’s Diane Cusworth presents on mental health and wellbeing to Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=connections%20at%20clark%20sport%20center%20(ccsc)

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Cabinets, Tree Stands, and a Few Fish” exhibit of lithographs by Otego-based artist Timothy Sheesley created over 30+ years. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Korean origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game, and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WINTER CARNIVAL—7 p.m. “After Party/Bingo Night.” After the hot cocoa kick-off, continue the fun and win prizes at J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 293-2479 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/event-page-hot-cocoa-kick-off

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…