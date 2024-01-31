HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Cooperstown Winter Carnival

Hot Cocoa Kick-Off

WINTER CARNIVAL—4:30-6 p.m. “Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off.” Hot cocoa with all the fixings, words from Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and fireworks at dusk. Kids visit with Princess Cinderella and Princess Rapunzel, dance to music, more. Adult beverages available, 21+. Fenimore Room, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/event-page-hot-cocoa-kick-off

National Library Lovers Month

BOOK CLUB— “Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around the theme of the month and then discuss that book at meetings held the last Thursday of the month. February’s theme is love; meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 2/29. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “The ABCs of Websites: A User-Friendly Introduction.” Registration required. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/01/2024-agricultural-social-media-webinar-series

AGRICULTURE—1 p.m. “How to Obtain a Pesticide Applicator License.” Online program on pesticide applicator licenses, license types, examination procedures, more. Free. Held on Zoom by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/01/how-to-obtain-a-pesticide-applicator-license

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Bassett’s Diane Cusworth presents on mental health and wellbeing to Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=connections%20at%20clark%20sport%20center%20(ccsc)

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Cabinets, Tree Stands, and a Few Fish” exhibit of lithographs by Otego-based artist Timothy Sheesley created over 30+ years. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Korean origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game, and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WINTER CARNIVAL—7 p.m. “After Party/Bingo Night.” After the hot cocoa kick-off, continue the fun and win prizes at J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 293-2479 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/event-page-hot-cocoa-kick-off