HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

WALK THE PLANETS—10-11:30 a.m. Journey to the farthest reaches of our solar system with Bill Ralston. This thousand-yard walk models our solar system at a scale that makes the reality of our neighborhood in space both understandable and awe-inspiring. Common objects such as bowling balls, peppercorns, and walnuts are used to represent the sun and planets—our feet are the rockets that will get us there! Please dress for the weather and be ready for a walk about a mile on level, though uneven, ground. Meet at the parking area for Compton Bridge Conservation Area, County Road 11C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/walk-the-planets/

Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-sunday-february-5-2023 for more events in the Cooperstown Winter Carnival

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. It would not be carnival without the Lions Club’s delicious pancake breakfast. They offer a wide assortment of pancakes for everyone and PURE MAPLE SYRUP! Breakfasts are $10/adult, $6 child ages 6-12, children ages 5 and under eat free. Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

OPEN PICKLEBALL—8 a.m. to noon. Stop by the gym with your friends for a fun game of pickleball. Open Pickleball will take place from 8-11 a.m. for adults, with Family Pickleball from 11 a.m. to noon for kids and adults. Free to all. Non-members need to have a signed waiver. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a large variety of books, including paperback and hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult books, cookbooks, and arts and crafts books of various types to satisfy your winter reading needs. Proceeds go to support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held in the Village Hall Boardroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WINTER SALE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by during the Winter Carnival to find beautiful items for the girls at 25-50% off throughout the store. All About The Girls, 147 Main Street, Cooperstown.

GEOCACHING—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents and children are invited to form a team to learn to use a GPS device to find special items hidden around town. Explore the village on foot in all weather conditions. Clark Sports Center will have GPS units to share for the program. Free. Groups of children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

HOSPITALITY—11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come in for a specialty cocktail, hot cider or just a place to rest and warm up during activities. Get information on the weekend and buy your buttons and stickers. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

OPEN SKATE—1-3 p.m. Stop by for fun on the ice. Skate rentals available for free. Bring your own hot chocolate. Badger Park, Beaver Street, Cooperstown.

Fenimore Quilt Club—1-4 p.m. The Fenimore Quilt Club presents their annual show, featuring over 75 diverse quilts and quilted items, with club members on hand throughout the day to demonstrate quilting techniques and answer your questions about the craft. Enter to win the quilt up for raffle, made by all the members of the club on display thru 2/19. Held at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart/

WING CONTEST—2 p.m. until gone. Come to Brewery Ommegang to enjoy the “King of the Wing” contest. Ommegang staff will be testing their sauce skills to compete for this coveted title. Mix and match your wings to find which you like best. Cost is $1 per wing. Match your choices with an Ommegang beer and warm up around the bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-sunday-february-5-2023-1/build-a-snowman-contest

PITCH TOURNAMENT—1-4 p.m. Get your friends together to compete in the pitch tournament. Entry is $20 per team. Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

SOLD OUT – GRILLED CHEESE—5:30 p.m. Community fundraiser to benefit the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, featuring gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches crafted by local chefs, plus soup, dessert and music by the Stoddard Hollow String Band. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/events/grilled-cheese-for-a-good-cause

LIBRARY LOVERS—All week, February 5-11. Stop by the library to pick up a project for “Get Crafty Week,” featuring the “Create Your Story: Blank Book Project.” Fill in the book with your life, get creative and return your book at the end of the month to be displayed in March. Open to adults, young adults and children. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DRAG BRUNCH—10 a.m. Come out for a good time with the Otsego Pride Alliance. Celebrate Valentines Day in style with host Lilly Bola. All welcome. Show starts at 11 a.m. Cover charge is $10. Wakeman’s Coffee, 66 East Main Street, Sidney. (607) 386 1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

WEDDING EXPO—Noon to 3 p.m. Visit with the wedding vendors in Otsego County and get ready for your big day. Admission, $5/person. Held at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

THEATER—Noon. Enjoy a theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” which follows the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and three daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions

SNOW MOON—1-8 p.m. Celebrate a winter full moon at the park with hikes around the lake, hot dogs, chili, hot coffee/tea and more in the Briggs Pavilion. The fires will be burning all day, so come down and have fun. Bring non-perishable food items for the Martin Luther King Jr. food drive and be entered to win a Gilbert Lake goodie basket. The goal is to exceed the donation total of the First Day Hike (251 items donated), so your generosity is appreciated. Briggs Pavilion, Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 County Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/snow-moon-celebration/