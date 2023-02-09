Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners, sends them to U.S.     In a swelling Turkish cemetery, a glimpse of the earthquakes’ rising toll      Daunting medical issues for earthquake survivors are just beginning     Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners, sends them to U.S.     In a swelling Turkish cemetery, a glimpse of the earthquakes’ rising toll      Daunting medical issues for earthquake survivors are just beginning     Toll from quakes passes 21,000; Turkey builds makeshift cemetery     Russia ousts director of elite museum as Kremlin demands patriotic art     Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky asks E.U. leaders for fighter jets; Ukraine’s rocket attacks often rely on U.S.-fed coordinates     Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners, sends them to U.S.     In a swelling Turkish cemetery, a glimpse of the earthquakes’ rising toll      Daunting medical issues for earthquake survivors are just beginning     Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners, sends them to U.S.     In a swelling Turkish cemetery, a glimpse of the earthquakes’ rising toll      Daunting medical issues for earthquake survivors are just beginning     Toll from quakes passes 21,000; Turkey builds makeshift cemetery     Russia ousts director of elite museum as Kremlin demands patriotic art     Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky asks E.U. leaders for fighter jets; Ukraine’s rocket attacks often rely on U.S.-fed coordinates     