Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Chili Bowl Cook-Off at CANO

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. “Chili Bowl Cook-Off & Fundraiser.” Chili by local chefs, purchase hand painted bowls, and live music by The Mansion Jam Band. Admission, $20/adult. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. admin@canoneonta.org or visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Sweet Hearts Craft and Vendor Show.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and get feedback. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUMMING CIRCLE—2 p.m. “Lunar New Year Drumming.” Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit the Oneonta Drum Circle Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

PANCAKE SUPPER—3-7 p.m. “Worcester Fire Department Annual Pancake Supper.”  Pancakes, local maple syrup, farm fresh eggs, more. Raffle drawing to be held at 7. Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Worcester-Hose-Company-NY-100057652470842/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about two comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Continues 2/11 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 15 Celebrate Pride At Writers Salon WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Celebrate Pride with the Otsego Pride Alliance at this month’s salon. Open mic is open to all to share stories, poems, formally experimental social media posts, monologues and any other forms of written creative expression. Followed by a presentation by the OPA’s invited writer and Writers Salon co-curator April Ford, who wrote “Carousel” (Inanna 2020), which won the 2020 International Book Awards–LGBTQ Fiction prize. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC—Sign up…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5 Learn To Paint In Water Colors ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 22 Fundraiser For Hometown 4th Of July FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Join Hill City Celebrations for a fun evening to benefit the Hometown 4th of July Celebration to be held in Neahwa Park. The evening will feature the Stan Fox Trio and local food truck cuisine. Held on the patio space adjacent to the main entrance of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta.…