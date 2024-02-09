HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. “Chili Bowl Cook-Off & Fundraiser.” Chili by local chefs, purchase hand painted bowls, and live music by The Mansion Jam Band. Admission, $20/adult. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. admin@canoneonta.org or visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Sweet Hearts Craft and Vendor Show.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and get feedback. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUMMING CIRCLE—2 p.m. “Lunar New Year Drumming.” Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit the Oneonta Drum Circle Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

PANCAKE SUPPER—3-7 p.m. “Worcester Fire Department Annual Pancake Supper.” Pancakes, local maple syrup, farm fresh eggs, more. Raffle drawing to be held at 7. Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Worcester-Hose-Company-NY-100057652470842/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about two comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Continues 2/11 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

