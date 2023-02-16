HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

ICECREAM SOCIAL—7-8:30 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance to find out what goes on behind the scenes, offer suggestions, sign up to plan PrideFest 2023, meet community members, enjoy some ice cream and much more. 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BACKYARD BIRD COUNT—All day. February 17-20, get outside to your favorite places and see how many birds you can spot. Count them, identify them and send your data to the experts. Within just 15 minutes, you can help the experts figure out what birds are in the area and make plans for their conservation. Visit birdcount.org for more information.

CAREER NIGHT—7-10 p.m. Students, parents and guardians are invited to come learn about different careers. This week’s featured careers are in the healthcare field. Free. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Come out for a fun night of jazz music with Rich Mollin. Admission is by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org