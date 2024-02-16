HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Benefit Dinner for Local Hero

BENEFIT—4-8 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner Benefit.” Support a local hero having serious health issues. Dinner includes spaghetti, homemade sauce, salad, bread, homemade desserts and a 50/50 raffle. Suggested donation, $12. Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or visit the Fire Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071529502985

CONSERVATION—All day. “27th Annual Great Back Yard Bird Count.” Count birds in the back yard, at the local park or wherever a bird can be found and report observations online. Held through 2/19. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit https://doas.us/

FIRST AID—9 a.m. “CPR Certification Course.” West Oneonta Fire Department, 2862 County Road 8, Oneonta and at the Cherry Valley Fire Department, 11 Railroad Avenue, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

EDUCATION—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Cricut Winter Workshop.” Learn about smart cutting machines to customize everyday items. $30/class, supplied included. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

GARDEN—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Northeast Plant Show.” House plants, 50+ vendors, plant classes, more. Driver’s Village, 5885 Circle Drive East, Cicero. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

MARKET—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Cabin Fever Market.” Toys, collectibles, many local vendors available. Strawberry Hall next to the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://allevents.in/worcester/cabin-fever-market/200026093302914

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SPIRIT FEST—1-4 p.m. “Cabin Fever Spirit Fest: Through the Veil with ISD.” Spiritual shopping and psychic readings with the Institute for Spiritual Development of Oneonta. Held at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-2089 or visit https://www.facebook.com/isdoneonta/

HISTORY—2 p.m. “A History of the Grange” with Gail Lewis, master of the Pierstown Grange. Learn the history of local granges, followed by discussion. Free. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6199 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

ARTIST RECEPTION—3-5 p.m. “Forgotten Spaces.” On view through 4/13. Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7608 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/

ART WORKSHOP—3-5 p.m. “Brushes & Blooms: February Blush.” Paint beautiful blooms styled by Mohican Flowers with instruction from local artist Susan Jones Kenyon. Materials included, no experience necessary. Light refreshments available. Reservations required. $95. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://mohicanflowers.com/upcoming-events.html

CONCERT—6 p.m. “Glockabell’s 2nd Annual Lovefest.” Dance to the music of DJ Spooky, Yuka Honda, Glockabelle, others. Tickets, $30. American Legion, 41 Page Avenue, Delhi. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org

WINTER CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live local music. This week features a performance by the Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

FILM SCREENING—7 p.m. “A Road House Coup” and “Garrow” double feature. Tickets, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

