HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

CRAFT—6 p.m. Back by popular demand, come to the library to learn to create Origami snowflakes. Also include cookies, hot chocolate bar and music. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta, with hike leader Tracy Verma. (607) 353-9620 or visit susqadk.org

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Children 5 and under are invited for a fun morning with Sarai Halliday from OFO reading a very special book for the little ones, followed by crafting time. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CPR COURSE—11 a.m. For the 2023 American Heart Month, locals in the healthcare field are invited to learn to perform CPR. Presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Free. The Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 5. Cooperstown. (607) 547-4328 or visit facebook.com/LaurensEMS

SENIOR MEALS—11 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal, meet friends old and new, and play a board game or two. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors; reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 for reservations or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php to find the menu.

ART WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. Learn about “Paper Making with Jennifer LeJeune.” All materials are included and participants will leave with their own handmade paper for projects, decorating, and more. Cost, $30/person. Held at the 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. Hop online to explore the “Thaw Collection of American Indian Art” with Assistant Curator Julia Madore. Followed by a Q&A session. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

AGING DISCUSSIONS—4 p.m. The Office for the Aging presents a series on successful aging. The first discussion will be “Funeral Preplanning” hosted by the Leatherstocking Chapter of the NYS Funeral Directors Association. Registration required. Emergency Services Classroom, The Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

NETWORKING—5 p.m. Come out to connect and network with new people, learn what the chamber has been up to, build relationships, and learn how to get involved. Light refreshments available. Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, 31 Main Street, Suite 2B, Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

CPR COURSE—6 p.m. For the 2023 American Heart Month, locals in the healthcare field are invited to learn to perform CPR. Presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Free. Fire Training Center, Oneonta. (607) 547-4328 or visit facebook.com/LaurensEMS