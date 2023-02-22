HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate opening of two exhibits: “Margaret Huntington Boehner: an Upstate Artist on Cape Ann” and “A Deep Dive into a Large Ocean: Tradition, Tourism, and Transformation in Micronesian Culture” curated by Hartwick students in the Museum Studies minor. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit facebook.com/yagermuseum/

DISABILITY—9 a.m. to noon. Hop online for a free disability awareness training covering the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, neurodivergent disabilities and workplace accommodations. Presented by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer. Registration required. (315) 207-6951 ext. 139 or visit working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-disability-training-with-guest-speaker-david-whalen

ART WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. Learn the bookmaking process with Jennifer LeJeune using a variety of papers and styles. Make books to give as gifts, for a journal, a travel log, or just to learn the art. Cost, $30/person. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

SENIOR TECH SUPPORT—1:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to bring their phone or tablet to learn to get connected, use common apps, and build confidence with devices. Presented by Heather Amendolare at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. The theme of this meeting is: “Tall Tales.” Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Enjoy a presentation from featured writers Richard Georges, poet laureate of the British Virgin Islands, and Mac Donald Dixon, recipient of the St. Lucia National Medal of Merit. Registration required. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/