HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Starkid’s ‘Twisted: The Untold Story

of a Royal Vizier’ to be Performed at Foothills

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Parody of Disney’s “Aladdin” (1992), told from Jafar’s point of view. Recommended for ages 18+. $20 general admission. Also showing on 2/24 with 3 p.m. matinee on 2/25. Then 3/1, 3/2 and 3 p.m. matinee on 3/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Chance to win a $20 Amazon gift card. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. 1-800-RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

DISCUSSION—8:30 a.m. “Coffee with Coop.” Discuss 2024 priorities for Otsego County government with Edwin Frazier Jr., chair of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, and Steve Wilson, Otsego County administrator. Presented via Zoom by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownchamber

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Handcraft Circle.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Feel Good Smoothy Bar and Café, 4 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-4079 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

PROGRAM FINALE—12:30-3:30 p.m. “World of Water.” Week of activities for families and children in partnership with Hanford Mills Museum. Water-related games, crafts, more. Free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments served. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Home School Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT FRIDAYS—3:30 p.m. Make a book with the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Fried fish dinner with French fries, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage. Dine-in or take-out available. Open to the public. $14/dinner. Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR