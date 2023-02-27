HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be on the Stamford Rail Trail, Stamford, with hike leader Betsy Cunningham. (607) 437-3758 or visit susqadk.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-6:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. GMU Central School, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. Register at redcrossblood.org

SENIOR MEALS—11 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal, meet friends old and new, and play a board game or two. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors; reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 for reservations or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php to find the menu.

LAWYER IN THE LIBRARY—4-5 p.m. Learn about adult guardianships and how to ask the court to appoint a guardian with the authority to run the incapacitated adults affairs from healthcare decisions, property, finances, and more. Free, open to the public. Supreme Court Law Library, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 240-4310 or e-mail clund@nycourts.gov

AGING DISCUSSIONS—4 p.m. The Office for the Aging presents a series on successful aging. The first discussion will be “The Importance of Establishing Advance Directives” hosted by the Legal Aid Society of Mid New York. Registration required. Emergency Services Classroom, The Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

KIDS CREATE—6:30-7:15 p.m. Kids are invited to create something new and explore art. Open to all ages. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/