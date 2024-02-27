Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

ZuZu African Acrobats
Perform at Hartwick College

PERFORMANCE—6:30 p.m. ZuZu African Acrobats presents traditional Kenyan and Tanzanian circus dances set to soulful African beats. Slade Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4373 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/news/popular-performance-group-returns-to-hartwick-college-for-a-black-history-month-celebration/

GARDEN—Last day to register for “Seed Starting Workshop for Beginners and Novices.” $5 suggested donation. Held 3/2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/03/02/seed-starting-workshop-for-beginners-and-novices-otsego

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+, facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding grief, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail jessica.weeden@helioscare.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Open Studio.” Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring a 3-course meal of Indian origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

PRESENTATION—6:30 p.m. “Strong Minded Women Are Coming—Susan B. Anthony in Otsego County 1855.” Presented by Tom Heitz at the Fly Creek Historical Society meeting. Light refreshments available; followed by regular historical meeting at 7:30. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

CONCERT—7-8 p.m. Yolanda Bush Trio celebrates the history of African-American music for Black History Month. Free, open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

