HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-01-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

MEMORIAL LECTURE—4 p.m. Join Union College Political Science professor Zoe Oxley for her lecture, “This One’s for the Boys: How Gendered Political Socialization Limits Girls’ Political Ambition and Interest” which is this year’s Leslie G. Rude Memorial Lecture. Free, open to the public. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4887 or visit hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/leslie-g-rude-lecture/

READING SERIES—7:30 p.m. The community is invited for the first reading of the 2023 Red Dragon Reading Series, featuring Award-winning poet Robert Bensen and his new book, “What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems” (Bright Hill Press). Free, open to the public. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, West Dormitory Drive, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3446 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series

WEDDING SEMINAR—6 p.m. Looking ahead to a big day, join this wedding planning seminar to get the basics of budget, timeline and what really matters for you on your big day. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit facebook.com/harrislibrary/

GARDEN WEBINAR—6:30 p.m. Go online with the plant scientists of Cornell Agritech to learn “Everything You Wanted To Know About Plant Breeding For Our Home Gardens.” Pre-registration and Zoom required. Recommended by the Otsego County Master Gardener Volunteers. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/03/01/understanding-new-plant-varieties

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com