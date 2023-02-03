HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-03-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 3

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Come out for a concert by the reggae afro funk band, “The Medicinals.” Tickets, $20/person. Presented by the Cooperstown Concert Series at The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals/

EXHIBITS OPENING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. View three solo shows by photographers fascinated by upstate New York. In “Steeples,” Todd Boebel asks, “What happens to an old church once its doors are closed?” Explore the landscapes, both urban and rural, of Robert Coppola in the exhibit “Frame of Mind;” and celebrate the intensity, danger, and sparse beauty of the rural landscape in winter with Phil Scalia in “The Snows of Canajoharie.” On view through April 30. Admission, $9/non-member. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit arkellmuseum.org/regional-art-current-exhibitions

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the exhibit, “Youth Arts Show,” during the First Friday events. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

FAMILY NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Celebrate the national day of unplugging with an evening of family fun featuring bowling, Zumba, rock climbing, board games and much more. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

CAREER NIGHT—7-10 p.m. Students, parents and guardians are invited to come learn about different careers. This week’s featured career is in the education field. Free. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Come out for a fun night of jazz music with the Mark Kramer Trio, featuring world traveled Mark Kramer on the piano with friends John Hvasta on drums and Rich Mollin on bass. Admission is by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

COMEDY OF MURDERS—7 p.m. Travel back to the 1940s with the Bainbridge-Guilford Drama Club in “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop. In this comedy, a group of actors and producers are trapped in a mansion with a homicidal maniac. Admission, $5/person. Auditorium, Bainbridge Guilford High School, 18 Juiliand Street, Bainbridge. mdowney@bgcsd.org or visit visitchenango.com/event/musical-comedy-murders-of-1940s/all/

CABIN FEVER—7 p.m. The Cabin Fever film series presents “Moonstruck,” starring the Oscar-winning Cher, playing a Brooklyn widow engaged to a mama’s boy, who falls in love with her fiancé’s brother (played by Nicholas Cage). Free admission; donations gratefully accepted. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by the band Tom Wadsworth and Tom White, with Garry Aney calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com