HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 4

Meet & Greet with the City
of the Hills Festival Organizers

MEET & GREET—5:30-7:30 p.m. “City of the Hills Fest Social Mixer.” Learn about the festival, get involved, meet the people behind the scenes, volunteer, become a vendor, sponsor the festival and more. Hosted at Wakeman Coffee West End, West Gate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road #1, Oneonta. cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

MUSIC—10-11:15 a.m. Concert followed by workshop/jam session with the Jason Anick Trio from noon to 1:15 p.m. Workshop open to musicians of all ages and instruments. Free, open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork chop, sweet potatoes, cauliflower and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SKATING—6-8:30 p.m. “New Skater Scrimmage” hosted by the Hill City Rollers. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. HillCityRollers@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/hillcityrollers/

