HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 5

History of the Underground Railroad

LECTURE—6:30 p.m. “The Underground Railroad.” Presented by ret. Professor of Africana and Romance Studies at Cornell University Gerard Aching. Learn about and discuss the rationales of the people who helped freedom seekers on their journey north. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Arnold Lake State Forest. Contact hike leader Laura Hurley, (607) 435-1786, or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pizza burger, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts and vanilla ice cream. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.” Associate Curator Julia Madore presents Native American artistry and craftsmanship from across North America. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Connect with local caregivers, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Facilitated by Helios Care professionals. Free, registration required. Held March 19, April 2 and April 16. United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

SCOUTS—5:30 p.m. Robot Building Party with the Girl Scouts of NYPenn Pathways. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown” gathering for new residents of the Village of Cooperstown. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ADULT KARATE—5:30 p.m. Learn the basics. $28/class. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SCRIMMAGE—6-8:30 p.m. New Skater Scrimmage with the Hill City Rollers. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. HillCityRollers@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/hillcityrollers/

PRESENTATION—7 p.m. Hartwick College Visiting Writer Series presents author Yume Kitasei. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4921 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Dead by Jack: The Victims of Jack the Ripper.” Written by students and based on the book, “The Five,” by Hallie Rubenhold; inspired by the stories of the real women murdered by Jack the Ripper. General admission, $5. Also held 3/6. SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department, Hamblin Theater, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

CONCERT—7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. “A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music and Dance Sensation.” Irish dance, music and heartwarming storytelling. Tickets, $45-$65. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR