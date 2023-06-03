HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-07-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 7

BOOK TO FILM—6 p.m. Come down to watch the film “Watership Down” and then pick up a copy of the book to discuss on March 23 at 1 p.m. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Fortin Park, Oneonta, with hike leader Susan Brunswick. (607) 432-2047 or visit susqadk.org

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. Hop online to explore the “Cooper, Cole and Hudson River School” exhibit with assistant curator Ann Canon. Followed by a Q&A session with Canon. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

KIDS ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

AGING DISCUSSIONS—4 p.m. The Office for the Aging presents a series on successful aging. The first discussion will be “How To Have The Hard Talk With Loved Ones” hosted by Helios Care. Registration required. Emergency Services Classroom, The Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

RECERTIFICATION—5-9 p.m. Take the course to renew your CPR/AED/First Aid certification for adults and children with the American Red Cross. Registration required; class size limited. Cost, $55/non-member. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 130 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

PAINTING WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. Join the continuing education class to create an 11×14 acrylic painting of a winter scene and cardinals. Cost, $30/person. All supplies included. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Road 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit facebook.com/cvscsd/

MENTAL WELLNESS—6-7:30 p.m. Parents are invited for a training “Screen Time and Mental Wellness” with Jimsack Daoreuang. Workshop focuses on skills to be digitally literate and safe while understanding the mental health impacts of our digital footprint. Refreshments available 6-6:30 p.m. Registration not required. Presented by the Parent Teacher Association in the Village Ballroom, Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (315) 801-7319 or visit cooperstowncs.org

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and Adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with like-minded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166