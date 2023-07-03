HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-08-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

LEARN TO KNIT—5:30-7 p.m. Come learn to knit a chunky lap blanket with just your hands. All supplies provided. No experience needed. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hop online to chat with businesses located across six counties, including Otsego and Delaware. Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project. Visit working-solutions.org/news/you-re-invited-to-our-free-virtual-job-fair-on-march-8-2023 to register.

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy beef stew, tossed salad and peanut butter cookies. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.