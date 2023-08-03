HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-09-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 9

CONCERT FOR PEACE—7:30 p.m. Hartwick College Wind Ensemble presents “Striving for Peace,” featuring music by Sousa, Ticheli, Black Shaw, Mittal and Maslanka. Free, open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BLOOD DRIVE—2-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. Register at redcrossblood.org

BOOK CLUB—Pick up this month’s classic book, “Fahrenheit 451,” to read and then discuss with the group on March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART EXHIBIT—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy exhibit of works from the Macbeth Gallery (1892-1953), one of the first galleries in New York City to focus on work by American artists creating the market. The public is invited to view the works bought by the founder of the Arkell Museum from the gallery. On view through 12/30. Admission, $9/adult. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit arkellmuseum.org/current-exhibitions

FARMER WEBINAR—Noon to 4 p.m. Institutional food buyers are invited for a webinar, “Getting Started: Why Buy Local & Building a Foundation” about building a local food supply chain, from getting started to the benefits to the different strategies available. Hosted by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Oneonta. (607) 433-2545 or visit cadefarms.org/workshops-and-webinars

GENEOLOGY—1 p.m. Bring your family photos, trees and more to discuss genealogy with the group. Will include discussion of the process of research and anecdotes of what you’ve learned. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

CONNECTIONS—1:15 p.m. Chloe Quigley demonstrates beautiful Irish step dances. Followed at 1:40 p.m. with an origami workshop to create a leprechaun. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. The theme of this meeting is “March Madness.” Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Enjoy a presentation from featured writers of “Our Ancestors Did Not Breathe This Air.” Broadcast over Zoom and Facebook. Suggested donation, $3/person. Registration required. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/