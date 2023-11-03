HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 12

SUGARING OFF—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary, historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $10/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/events/

BENEFIT BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited to the Cabin Fever Breakfast, featuring eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes with real maple syrup, biscuits and sausage gravy—the works! Includes a 50/50 drawing, a lottery to win $100 in scratch-off lottery tickets and a basket raffle. Support the Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064565867355

PLAY READING—3-5 p.m. Support Central New York emerging playwrights in the Next! Staged Reading Series. This time, listen to a reading of “Dirt” by Christopher Carter Sanderson and directed by Omonike Akinyemi, following the story of two brothers, one black and one white, as they chart their future on what’s left of a farm estate in the wake of their mother’s death, and the drama between them. Free, open to the public. Reading is followed by feedback from the audience. In the Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/

BINGO FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Join Superheroes Humane Society to celebrate International Rescue Cat Awareness Month. Play Bingo with your friends and win fun prizes, bid on fabulous basket raffles, and enter the 50/50 raffle to support the shelter operations and cost for new building renovation. Bingo is free with a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $10. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-0035 or visit facebook.com/RootsBrewingCompany/