HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-13-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 13

GARDEN CLUB—1 p.m. Join the Oneonta Federated Garden Club for its March meeting all about St. Patrick’s Day. Tony Antes, from the Binghamton Garden Club, will present a program about “St. Patrick’s Day in Plants” and the legends associated with St. Patrick and Ireland. Everyone will enjoy the trivia and all are welcome. Held at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Register at redcrossblood.org

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, green beans and pudding parfait. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Make some music at the Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CHAIR YOGA—2-3 p.m. Join certified yoga instructor Wanda Hunt for this chair yoga class. All fitness levels welcome. Cost is a food donation to the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Scheduled for each Monday through March 13. Held at the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/