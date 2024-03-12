HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Japanese origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for the Family Seed Starting program with Master Gardener volunteers. Ideal for children aged 3-11. Includes painting a pot, learning about inexpensive growing techniques and supplies, and planting a few seeds. Free. Held Saturday, 3/16 at 10 a.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/28/family-seed-starting-workshop

READING—10 a.m. “Adult Book Tasting—Women’s History Month.” Sample a curated selection of fiction and non-fiction by female authors. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic rolls and oatmeal raisin cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SUPPORT—1 p.m. “Palliative and Pain Management.” Presented by Jessica Weeden, director of support services at Helios Care. Free, open to all adults. The Oneonta Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Paw Patrol.” Family film, crafts and snacks. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FUNDRAISER—4-8:30 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Hill City Grill, 291 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 353-7220 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

ART—5:30 p.m. “Community Painting Class.” Instruction provided by Colorful Creations and Cocktails by Colette. Reservations required. Bring your own snacks. Art supplies provided. $30/person. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

AGRICULTURE—7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Risks of Using Pesticides.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Dan Wixted. New York Forest Owners Association at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Front Street, Binghamton. (800) 836-3566 or visit https://www.nyfoa.org/

CONSERVATION—7 p.m. “Be Informed: History of Farmland and Forest in Otsego County.” Presentation by Dr. Cynthia Falk. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-inforhistory-of-farmland-and-forest-in-otsego-countymed-

