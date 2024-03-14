HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Musical at Edmeston Central School

MUSICAL—7 p.m. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Also showing 3/16 and at 1 p.m. on 3/17. Presented by the Edmeston Central School Music Association, 11 North Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8931 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057521295268

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

MINIGRANTS—Open through March 25. Scriven Foundation capacity-building mini grants available for Otsego County nonprofits. Presented by New York Council of Nonprofits. (800) 515-5012 or visit https://www.nycon.org/news-events/nonprofit-news

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and cottage cheese fluff. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OUTDOORS—1 p.m. “Family Nature Walk.” Search for signs of spring on the Beaver Pond Trail. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-3

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

COOKING—3-5 p.m. “Healthy On A Budget.” Budget-friendly options for fruits and veggies, followed by a workshop to cook a delicious meal. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CONCERT—6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. “Improvising on the Elements.” Pianist/composer Jacob Friedman responds to the theme of primal elements found in an exhibit by Carla Hall. General admission, $20. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit https://dunderberggallery.com/

THEATER—7 p.m. “The 39 Steps.” Spy comedy presented by the Cooperstown Junior/Senior Class. $10 at the door. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. “ Shrek Jr., The Musical.” Tickets, $5. Continues 3/16 and 3/17 at 2 p.m. Morris Central School, 65 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-6100 or visit https://www.morriscs.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=4YBII&dasi=3GI0

CONSERVATION—7:30 p.m. “Wolf Spiders: What They Tell Us about the Ecosystem, Evolution and Animal Communication.” Online program with Dr. Alex Sweger, assistant professor of biology at Hartwick College. Presented over Zoom by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR