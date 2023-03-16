HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-17-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 17

THEATER—7 p.m. The CCS Thespians present “Sister Act.” Tickets, $12/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Worcester Central School, 198 Main Street, Worcester. Register at redcrossblood.org

GET KIDS OUT—10 a.m. to noon. The kids are off from school: Get them out to explore this St. Patrick’s Day with the Otsego County Conservation Association. The trail will lead through woods, over streams, and near ponds where the group will play games, look for signs of spring and see how many shades of green they can find. Hopefully, a pot of gold will be waiting at the end of the hike! Dress for the weather and plan for mud. Free and open to all. Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, 133 Davis Road, Westford. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-save-the-date/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BENEFIT DINNER—5-8 p.m. Enjoy a corned beef or ham dinner with the Hartwick Fire Department. Available for eat-in or take-out. $15/adult. Hartwick Fire Department Company #2, 4877 State Highway 22, Hartwick Seminary. (607) 547-8091 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071529502985

CAREER NIGHT—7-10 p.m. Students, parents and guardians are invited to come learn about different careers. This week’s featured career is in the banking and finance field. Free. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

T ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

AUDUBON PRESENTATION—7:30 p.m. Hop on Zoom with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for a special presentation on “Young Forest Birds and Young Forest Management in the NE USA” with Dr. Roger Masse. Registration required. (607) 397-3815 or visit facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/