HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-18-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 18

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to view “True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for the Ellen St John Peacemaker Award,” a potpourri of watercolors and silk screens, some framed. Proceeds benefit the award. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

BOARD GAMES—10 a.m. Bring the family down for a fun day with the board games. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10 a.m. to noon. Bring the kids and have a fun morning together making tissue paper shamrocks. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

GARDENING—10-11 a.m. Join Master Gardener Paul Mendelson for a discussion of grafting fruit trees held online and in person at the Cornel Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/03/18/grafting-fruit-trees

OPERA—12 p.m. View a performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents “Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner, about a battle between good and evil in which a knight of the Holy Grail defends the heroine, Elsa, from an evil witch and her husband. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Arrive by 11:15 for a pre-opera presentation on the show. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

KITTEN FOSTER TRAINING—1 p.m. Superheroes Humane Society is seeking volunteers to learn how to foster kittens ahead of the spring kitten season. Learn the ins and outs of kitten care in the Community Room, Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

OPENING RECEPTION—4 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit, “Secrets, Confessions & Revelations.” For this group exhibit, the artists created works addressing the notions of what we discover during the creative process. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326- 7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/opening-reception-secrets-confessions-revelations/

THEATER—7 p.m. The CCS Thespians present “Sister Act.” Tickets, $12/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org