HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Learn to Sew at the Library

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Learn to sew a tote bag with instructor Yuliya Labovskaya. Bring your own sewing machine. Free, registration required. 18+. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richfield Springs High School, 93 East Main Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Gilbert Lake State Park. Contact hike leader Jendy Murphy, (518) 605-5642, or visit https://susqadk.org/

RAILROAD—10 a.m. Author Jim Loudon presents on the history of the Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad. Call to reserve a space. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe, confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, making sense of strong emotions, and learning from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chili, wax beans, cauliflower and frosted cupcakes. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

COOPERSTOWN—Noon to 9 p.m. Election Day. Vote for Cooperstown mayor and two village trustees. Cooperstown Fire House, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit https://www.cooperstownny.org/election-day/

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Connect with local caregivers, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Facilitated by Helios Care professionals. Free, registration required. Held April 2 and April 16. United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Discussion of “Persuasion” by Jane Austen. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. Vintage floral silhouette craft to follow discussion of “Persuasion.” Open to teens and adults. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR