HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-20-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 20

HUMAN RIGHTS—9-11 p.m. Enjoy a screening of “And Still I Sing,” as seen at the 2023 Human Rights Film Festival, about Afghan pop star and activist Aryana Sayeed as she mentors women in the show “Afghan Star,” and the story of two contestants poised to become the first female winners just as the Taliban takes over, putting their careers and lives in jeopardy. Free, open to all. Hunt Union Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy sweet sausage with peppers and onions on a roll, macaroni salad, three bean salad and chocolate chip cookies. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php