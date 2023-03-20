HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 21

EXHIBIT OPENING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit, “Community Murals Spanning Generations,” opens featuring murals by Max Jones and murals in memory of Frank M. VanAuken. On view through March 31. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Neahwa Park, Oneonta, with hike leader Ruby Rogan. Call (607) 432-6739 or visit susqadk.org

JOB FAIR—9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Find your next job at this fair featuring 40+ employers. Free, open to the public. Gymnasium, ONC Boces, 1914 County Route 35, Milford. (607) 432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-job-fair-onc-boces-1067

GRIEF SUPPORT—10-11:30 a.m. Adult members of the community are invited to a safe, confidential place to understand the grieving process, make sense of your emotions and learn from other community members as facilitated by a trained staff member. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

SPEAKING GRIEF—12:30 p.m. Helios Care presents a documentary on the grief experience followed by a panel discussion. Bring a bag lunch and join the conversation. Bushel, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

KIDS ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

AGING DISCUSSIONS—4 p.m. The Office for the Aging presents a series on successful aging. The first discussion will be “Estate Planning,” hosted by Coutlee Law Office. Registration required. Emergency Services Classroom, Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

CERTIFICATION—5-9 p.m. Take the course to get certified in CPR/AED/First aid for adults and children with the American Red Cross. Registration required, class size limited, continued 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Cost, $65/non-member. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 130 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

MYSTERY GAME—6 p.m.Visit the library for an intriguing mystery from the Deadbolt Mystery Society. Solve puzzles, use evidence and crack the case of what’s been happening in the shadows at 148 Nightingale Lane. Held at Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for a quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

WRITING GROUP—6:30 p.m. Bring writing to share with this supportive group, participate in writing exercises, more. Held each 3rd Tuesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/