TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 11

Rebuilding Notre Dame talk

with the Timber Framers Guild

NOTRE DAME—7 p.m. Helping to Rebuild Notre Dame. A talk by Jackson Dubois, executive director of the Timber Framers Guild. Cherry Valley Artworks, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley.

(607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/995931176379845/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to noon. “Stained Glass with Chris.” Create either an Americana design or a succulent holder to take home. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1411536184116790&set=pcb.1411537644116644

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

CARNIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Annual Unadilla Carnival of Sales.” Village-wide sales, vendors, food, music and more. Presented by the Unadilla Chamber of Commerce. Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/events/924101410018202/?post_id=961111512983858&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

INTRO TO BEEKEEPING—10 a.m. Learn the basics of starting a hive, caring for bees and more with Tim Gargash. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FAIR ENTRY—10 a.m. Otsego County Fair Entry Workshop. Martin Hall, Otsego County Fairground, Morris. tla47@cornell.edu

POTTERY—10 a.m. to noon. “Slip Cast and Hand Build Holiday Magic: Make It Merry.” Ornament-making workshop for all skill levels. Return on 8/1 to “Deck the Clay,” glaze and decorate fired pieces. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/ChristmasInJulySlipCastHandbuildHolidayMagic

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Learn To Clean/Repair Gravestones. No experience or tools needed. Presented by the Morris Historical Society at Harmony Cemetery, 136 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1441777490969162&set=gm.4026125327519730&idorvanity=767209793411316

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987813221256/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “30th Anniversary Stagecoach Run Art Festival.” Free, self-guided open studio and gallery tour of area artists and makers. Continues 7/12. Treadwell and Franklin. info@stagecoachrun.com or Stagecoachrun.com

WALKING TOUR—10 a.m. Historical Walking Tour. Led by Cooperstown Village Historian Will Walker, focusing on Revolutionary War-era events in and around Cooperstown, veterans’ gravesites and legacies of the Revolution. Free and open to the public. Meet on the porch at Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 431-3296.

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring a knit or crochet project to work on or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=951404234387346&set=a.244415948419515

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Plant Wand Workshop with Amanda Trumbull.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1029232816425917/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

BASEBALL—1:30 p.m. show; 2 p.m. game. Pick-up baseball game with the Cooperstown Cowboys. Pirate themed, costumes encouraged. Open to ages 23+. Beaver Valley Campground, 138 Towers Road, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133572859206154&set=gm.27412032061762978&idorvanity=321873527872198

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

MOVIE—2 p.m. The Good Dinosaur. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2865153200516878/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GALLERY TOUR—2 p.m. Tour Kevin Kuhne’s gallery show with the artist. Free with admission. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=590507&PK=

BOOK CLUB—2 p.m. “BYO Book Club.” Followed by a meeting of the Book Journaling Club. Meets second Saturday of each month. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296259585861740&set=a.458767152944325

CLASSICAL MUSIC—4 p.m. “Honest Brook Music Festival: Frisson Quartet.” Music for oboe, violin, viola and cello. Tickets required. Honest Brook Music Festival Barn, 1921 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. hbmfinfo@gmail.com or https://www.hbmf.org/

LIVE MUSIC—4 p.m. Chris Riffle. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

HORSES—5 p.m. “Youth Mini Camp: Pony Olympics.” Open to youth ages 5-11. Fees apply; registration required. Twisted K Ranch, 172 Burdick Road, Milford. (607) 643-1790 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3184449901724956/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEMED TOUR—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Get Lit!” Discover the history of lighting and enjoy themed cocktails. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-lit-tickets-1963374831975?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “The Veronica Klaus Trio, The Café Luna Trio and The Healing Love Water Band.” Charcuterie, sweets, wine and refreshments available. Fees apply. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009-2019 County Highway 80, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Crystal Ship: The Ultimate Tribute to The Doors.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/crystal-ship-the-ultimate-tribute-to-the-doors-foothills-oneonta

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Chasing Neon. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR