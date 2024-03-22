HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Celebrate Easter at Richfield Springs Fire Department

EASTER—1-3 p.m. “Egg Decorating and Bake Sale.” Easter Egg decorating, pictures with the Easter Bunny and treats from the bake sale. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment/

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Basketweaving.” Create either a cabin boy basket or a berry picking basket from scratch. $55-$65/person. Supplies included. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54 Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

EDUCATION—9 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. “Beginner Sewing Class.” Learn basic hand sewing, piecing, measuring, ironing and how to use a sewing machine to complete a pillowcase. Supplies provided. Registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54 Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spring Rummage Sale to support Super Heroes Humane Society. Held at Northern Eagle Beverages, 41 Browne Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

STUDENTS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crayon Carnival. Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

EASTER—10 a.m. Community Easter Egg Hunt. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

EDUCATION—10 a.m. to noon. “Understanding Estate and Elder Law Planning.” Free. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

ASTRONOMY—10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Best for ages 3-12. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

ASTRONOMY—11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

EASTER—1-4 p.m. Visit with the Easter Bunny. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

HISTORY—1 p.m. “Chronicling a Crisis: SUNY Oneonta’s Pandemic Diaries.” Presentation by the editors. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

EASTER—1:30 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt. Snacks, activities and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Suggested donation, $5/child. Oneonta World of Learning, Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or visit https://sites.google.com/view/oneontaworldoflearning/home

ASTRONOMY—1:30 p.m. “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

WINTER CONCERT—6 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live local music. This week features a performance by the Sebastian Green Trio. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

YOUTH—7 p.m. “Off The Rails on the Trax.” TRAX program finale, showcasing music, short films, readings and animation created by youth program participants. Also featuring performances by the AJ Jackson Music Group and Moppy. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Proof” by David Auburn. 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the daughter of a mentally ill mathematician grappling with his death. $10-$25. The Party Theater, First Presbyterian and United Methodist Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/central-new-york/regional/Proof-3860316

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

CONCERT—7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Idol Kings perform the music of Journey and REO Speedwagon. Tickets, $30. Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

