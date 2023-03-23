HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 24

CONCERT SERIES—7:30 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series welcomes Yolanda Bush and the Cool Water Collective to the stage for a powerful and soulful blues performance featuring locals Tim Iverson and Evan Jagels. Tickets, $20/person. Otesaga Hotel, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/yolanda-bush-cool-water-collective/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Richfield Springs High School, 93 East Main Street, Richfield Springs. Register at redcrossblood.org

CABARET NIGHT—6:30 p.m. Join the “Stan Fox and Friends” jazz band for an evening of music, dancing and good vibes. Light refreshments available. Admission is by donation, $10 suggested. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts & Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

THEATER—7 p.m. Enjoy this theatrical production all about the man with the chocolate factory, “Wonka.” General admission, $10. Performing Arts Center, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7721 or visit facebook.com/milfordcentral/

T ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/